'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Angus Cloud -- famous from "Euphoria" -- has died at his family's home in Oakland ... TMZ has learned.

The actor's family tells us ... "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

They continue, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

And finally, AC's family says this ... "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

The family isn't saying anything yet about the exact nature of his death, they seem to be suggesting it had something to do with his struggle to cope with his father's passing.

Angus was a rising star in Hollywood, and will perhaps best be remembered for his breakout role in the hit HBO series ... on which he starred as Fezco from 2019 to 2022.

His other credits include roles in movies like 'The Line,' 'North Hollywood' ... to mention appearances and cameos in music videos from artists like Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD. He's got 2 projects that are due to come out.

Play video content MARCH 2022 TMZ.com

The last time we talked to Angus was in March 2022, when he was staunchly defending his show against accusations that it glorified drug use. In his view, he felt like 'Euphoria' only showed the brutal reality that teens and young adults are dealing with in modern-day America.

Angus was just 25.