Grindr Party in D.C. Was Hottest Ticket in Town

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Takes On Grindr Party in D.C. TMZ.com

The Grindr party in D.C. went down Friday night, and the people inside may have actually had more fun than those who were using the app!!!

Among the partygoers -- our boyz, Jacob, Charlie, and Jakson, who danced alone, danced with each other, even danced with Don Lemon, who, by the way, can truly bust a move.

The line to get in was reminiscent of Studio 54 ... it snaked down the block and even further.

Charlie actually judged a competition for Best Dressed ... check out who won!

As for the food ... awesome! There was caviar, there were gummies, and there was truffle ice cream, which is an acquired taste that Charlie has not yet acquired.

Among the bigwigs... Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, CNN's Kaitlan Collins, and Joe Hack, the head of Grindr's global government affairs.

The party is a lead-up to Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner. There were a bunch of shindigs Friday night, some thrown by the same companies that host Oscar parties in Hollywood, like CAA. But forget the other parties ... Grindr was where it was happening.

BTW ... although it's Grindr's first party during WHCD weekend, they've been lobbying for HIV therapies and LGBTQ+ rights for years.

TMZ DC is at the Grindr party pic.twitter.com/xSkV8tzay1 @SpencerSays