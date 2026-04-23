Play video content Video: Grindr Exec Joe Hack Says Trump Admin Officials Are Interested in D.C. Party TMZ.com

Grindr's White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend bash in Washington, D.C. is drawing interest from the top reaches of government ... including President Donald Trump's administration!

Joe Hack -- the dating app's head of global government affairs -- joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday to talk about the company's soirée Friday night in the nation's capital ahead of Saturday night's WHCD.

Hack says the party can accommodate up to 500 ... and it's looking like it'll be packed to the gills -- with staffers on both sides of the political divide, journalists and more looking to hook up with organizers and score an invite.

Harvey asks Joe if they're expecting any members of the Trump Administration to be in attendance ... and Joe says he's talked to people in the admin who are interested -- but he's keeping their identities to himself.

While some might wonder if Republicans -- especially the more conservative members of the party -- will more likely shy away from associating themselves with Grindr, Hack says that's not necessarily the case ... even the Right wants to party with the Grindr crew.

We know at least one Republican who says he won't be there, though ... Rep. Troy Downing, who asked us if Grindr was a literal sausage party. In a sense, he was right on the money.

As for whether there will be Secret Service at the event for any potential members of Trump's Admin ... watch the clip all the way through -- Joe seems to know more than he's letting on.