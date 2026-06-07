Anna Faris 'Scary Movie' 👻 Then And Now: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Then And Now:

Are Anna Faris' looks over the years SCARY-hot?!

Here's a 23-year-old Anna in her breakout role as Cindy Campbell, spoofing "Scream" in the 2000 comedy hit "Scary Movie" (left).

And twenty-six years later, Faris is stepping back into Cindy's shoes for the sixth "Scary Movie" -- this time with a new blonde 'do (right).

We know this role cemented her status as a comedy queen, but the question here is: