'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle's Cause of Death Revealed

Update

1:01 PM PT -- A rep for the Maryland Medical Examiner tells TMZ … they are conducting further tests to determine if Kaylee Hottle had drugs or alcohol in her system. The test can take up to 10 days to complete ... unclear when the report will be finalized.

Kaylee Hottle died from blunt force trauma ... TMZ has confirmed.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells us she suffered multiple blunt force injuries. The death has been ruled an accident. The U.S. Sun was the first to report on her cause of death.

We broke the story ... Kaylee died Tuesday morning after cops say a car in which she was a passenger careened into a ditch. Two other people were also in the car at the time of the crash, though they both survived.

TMZ has obtained multiple photos of the car -- a 1995 Honda Accord -- in the aftermath of the crash ... which show severe damage.

Play video content Video: Ambulance, Medical Helicopter Dispatched in Kaylee Hottle Emergency

Dispatch audio revealed Kaylee was unconscious after the crash ... and first responders were scrambling to find a translator and locate her family. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.