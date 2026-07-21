'Godzilla vs. Kong' Star Kaylee Hottle: Dispatch Audio From Fatal Car Crash

Play video content Video: Ambulance, Medical Helicopter Dispatched in Kaylee Hottle Emergency

Kaylee Hottle was unconscious after the car she was riding in crashed in Maryland ... and first responders scrambled to find an American Sign Language interpreter and contact her family ... according to dispatch audio obtained by TMZ.

Listen to the clip ... dispatchers say the 18-year-old actress was unconscious after the Honda Accord she was a passenger in veered off a Maryland roadway and crashed.

Dispatchers order an ambulance and an emergency aircraft, which landed on a baseball field near the crash scene.

Early on, it's clear dispatchers know Kaylee is deaf ... requesting someone who knows sign language to report to the scene.

The person behind the wheel was Kaylee's friend ... dispatchers say she was visiting them for the weekend, and they have no clue how to get in touch with her parents.

The friend is awake and alert, and told authorities they were experiencing pain following the crash, specifically in the right leg and ribs.

We broke the story ... Kaylee was rushed to a trauma center this morning, where she was pronounced dead. Kaylee's father, Joshua Hottle, told us officials said his daughter's heart stopped on the way to the hospital.

We're told excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, although the incident is still under investigation.

She was a deaf actress best known for portraying Jia in 2021's "Godzilla vs. Kong" and 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

Kaylee was only 18.