Nolan Wells Case: New Video Potentially the Last Before He Went Missing

Could Be Last Image Before His Death

Play video content Video: Nolan Wells: Newly Released Video Could Be Final Sighting Before Disappearance TMZ.com

This new video from the day Nolan Wells went missing might reveal the first clues about who he was with during the last hours of the Horn Island 4th of July party ... TMZ has learned.

We obtained the video recorded that fateful day ... as the camera pans around to show multiple boats and tons of people partying, you can see a Black man standing on the back deck of a boat, apparently bending over to get a drink.

Check the video ... the man is wearing trunks matching the color of the ones Nolan was wearing in the infamous July 4 pic with his friends on a boat.

You can also see a couple of older adults also onboard the boat, which is anchored in neck-deep water ... and there are several people hanging out nearby. Metadata shows the video was recorded at 2:23 PM.

While the video does not show the face of the guy on the back of the boat, the person who shot it felt strongly enough it could be Nolan that they went to cops.

We're told they brought the video to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office last week, and left a copy with a detective working the case.

A law enforcement source confirmed to TMZ ... investigators are aware of the clip. If it is Nolan, this video would be the last known image of the 18-year-old.

About 2 hours later, the boat Nolan's friends were on left the island -- around 4:30 PM according to GPS -- and returned to the Mississippi mainland without him.

As you know, Nolan disappeared after those friends left, and his body was found July 6 on the Horn Island shoreline. No witnesses have, at least publicly, reported seeing him after 4:30 PM on July 4.

Nolan's family is conducting its own investigation into the 18-year-old's mysterious death ... including ordering an independent autopsy.

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