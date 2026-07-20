Nolan Wells' Funeral to Draw Al Sharpton, Ben Crump and Civil Rights Leaders

Nolan Wells' loved ones are gathering to celebrate the 18-year-old's life ... as questions surrounding his death continue to haunt his Mississippi community ... and some very familiar faces will be on hand to pay their respects.

Family, friends, and civil rights leaders will remember Nolan this morning in his Ocean Springs hometown ... with Rev. Al Sharpton officiating the funeral and family attorney Ben Crump delivering a call for justice ... TMZ has learned.

Nolan traveled by boat with high school friends to Horn Island for a Fourth of July gathering, but the group returned without him. Two days later, Nolan's body was found along the island's shore.

His friends initially told investigators Nolan chose to stay behind because he believed he could catch another ride -- an account his parents have publicly questioned.

Play video content Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells TMZ.com

Crump is conducting an independent investigation, while official autopsy and toxicology results remain pending. The findings are expected to be presented to a grand jury.

Nolan's family has received support from several prominent Black leaders and public figures. Colin Kaepernick paid for an independent autopsy, while Tyler Perry reportedly covered Nolan's funeral expenses.