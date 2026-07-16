FBI Investigating Alleged Threats Made in Connection with Nolan Wells Case

The FBI is investigating alleged threats that they say have been sparked by the case surrounding Nolan Wells' mysterious death.

FBI Jackson said in a statement that the federal level of the Bureau "has been working to address interstate threats" that they say were received by "individuals related to this matter."

It's unclear what kinds of threats were made and who was on the receiving end, but FBI Jackson added ... "these efforts are in parallel with Jackson County’s independent investigation."

Nolan's friend, Tracestin Shepherd, recently said in a "Good Morning American" interview with ABC News' Aaron Katersky that he and his friends had been getting threats online.

He said ... "We’re all young adults and we’re still learning this whole adulthood slash life thing. We did no wrong here, and we don’t understand how we’re getting so much hate behind it."

As you know, Nolan went missing after a boat trip with friends to Horn Island on July 4.

His friends claim he stayed behind when they headed back to the mainland. Nolan's body was found in the water days later.

His family is conducting an independent investigation into the teen's death, including a separate autopsy from the one authorities are conducting.

Nolan's visitation and funeral are scheduled for Monday morning.