Nolan Wells' Death Investigation: Attorney Doesn't Trust Mississippi Authorities

Play video content Video: Attorney Ben Crump Doesn't Trust Authorities When it Comes to Death of Nolan Wells TMZ.com

Attorney Ben Crump seems to think the state of Mississippi is trying to sweep the death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells under the rug ... and he's not going to let that happen.

Ben joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday ... and the attorney was adamant the contradictions in Nolan's case can't justify investigators ruling out foul play ... especially because of Mississippi's history of "racial killings where no one was held accountable."

Ben ... as well as Nolan's parents ... decided to have Nolan's body flown from Mississippi to D.C. for an independent autopsy ... wanting to distance the case from MS authorities ... with the parents saying they "are not trusting people who are affiliated with Mississippi law enforcement."

Attorney Ben Crump outlines concerns surrounding the Nolan Wells case, pointing to what he says are contradictions and discrepancies in accounts provided by multiple individuals. pic.twitter.com/hsjpKg1MOf @ABC

The civil rights and catastrophic injury attorney urges people to not forget the history of America in the deep South ... and wants this investigation to be thorough and treated as if it was "three black boys and a white boy who was with them ended up dead."

As you know, a mound of contradictions have marred the Nolan case ... with deleted text messages, an alleged fight between Nolan and someone else heard on video, plus diverging stories from the boys on the boat with Nolan and the girl he supposedly stayed with on Horn Island.

As TMZ reported, Nolan's body was found Monday after he disappeared during a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island in Mississippi.