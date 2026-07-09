Nolan Wells Death: Family Raises Concerns About Deleted Texts, Conflicting Stories

Attorney Ben Crump is raising concerns over the disappearance and death of 18-year-old Nolan Wells ... saying there are certainly "contradictions" in the stories being told that he plans to get to the bottom of.

Attorney Ben Crump outlines concerns surrounding the Nolan Wells case, pointing to what he says are contradictions and discrepancies in accounts provided by multiple individuals. pic.twitter.com/hsjpKg1MOf @ABC

The civil rights and catastrophic injury attorney appeared on ABC News Wednesday night, saying there are so many questions left unanswered, noting ... "All we know is Nolan is dead."

Ben explained the family has "concerns" about the state of Mississippi investigating his death, and the fact that he was the only Black kid in a group of white teens, who could potentially have "culpability."

Furthermore, Ben said there are conflicting accounts from witnesses about whether Nolan said he was staying behind with a girl or planned to get back on the boat with his friends to continue their July 4th celebrations.

Plus, there are suspicions about what happened with Nolan's phone -- his friends allegedly had his cell ... and the family discovered messages had been deleted from it when it was returned to them.

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And, Ben raised the question about investigators not finding any sign of foul play, despite there being a video circulating online that seemingly shows an altercation took place the evening of Nolan's disappearance.

Ben has people on the case, he said ... and they are interviewing people who may know some things -- who don't have any underlying connection to the case or agenda.

As TMZ reported, Nolan's body was found Monday after he disappeared during a Fourth of July trip to Horn Island in Mississippi.