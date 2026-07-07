Nolan Wells Family Hires Powerhouse Lawyer Ben Crump, Wants Death Investigation

Nolan Wells' family wants answers after he was found dead ... and they're bringing in the big guns to try and get them.

Nolan's family hired prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump and is calling for a "thorough and transparent investigation" into the teen's death, according to a press release.

Crump said in a statement ... "Nolan Wells was a beloved son, teammate and friend who went out to celebrate the Fourth of July and never came home. His family deserves answers. They deserve the truth."

He continued ... "We will not rest until every fact about what happened to Nolan on Horn Island is brought into the light, and we call on investigators to pursue this case with the urgency and transparency this family deserves."

Crump has been involved in several high-profile cases ... he previously represented the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake.

As you know, Nolan's body was found Monday morning in the water near Horn Island in Mississippi. Police are investigating, but no cause or manner of death has been announced.

Nolan had been missing since Saturday afternoon, when he went with friends to the island for the Fourth of July.

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As we previously reported ... authorities are also investigating a viral video that seemed to show an argument on the island from the day he went missing.