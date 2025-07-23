Ben Crump Claims 'Driving While Black' Led to Police Brutality in Viral Arrest

Play video content TMZ.com

Ben Crump is now representing William McNeil Jr. -- the Florida man seen in a viral video getting his car window smashed in and his head punched repeatedly by Jacksonville deputies during a traffic stop -- and he tells us the newly released body cam footage strengthens McNeil’s case.

The civil rights attorney tells us the incident is a clear case of "driving while Black," arguing officers had pre-judged McNeil before pulling him over. He even likens it to a modern-day Rosa Parks moment -- saying McNeil was violently arrested for simply questioning the stop.

The footage has sparked nationwide outrage and reignited a debate over racial profiling and police use of force.

Crump says the deputies' actions reflect neither proper training nor department policy -- and he's demanding their immediate termination. He also stresses the importance of McNeil recording the stop from his own perspective, claiming it's the only reason the truth came out.

Critics have accused McNeil of being anti-police, but Crump says asking, "Why are you stopping me?" is not antagonistic -- it’s a constitutional right.

McNeil was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence. His mug shot shows a busted lip -- and body cam confirms cops ordered him to exit before smashing the window and dragging him out.