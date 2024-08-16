Florida Woman Who Killed Ajike Owens Found Guilty of Manslaughter

The woman who fatally shot Ajike Owens has just been found guilty of manslaughter.

A Florida jury found Susan Lorincz guilty of the crime just moments ago after a testy trial this week, where prosecutors argued Lorincz unjustifiably killed Ajike, who was unarmed.

Play video content JUNE 2023

You'll recall ... Lorincz fired through her closed front door. During the trial, Lorincz maintained that even though Owens was unarmed, she still feared for her life.

The jury returned the guilty verdict Friday after the 3-day trial. Lorincz did not take the stand to testify in her own defense.

Lorincz fired the fatal shots in June 2023 ... when Ajike had come over to have a discussion with her regarding Ajike's kids.

Play video content JUNE 2023 TMZ.com

Officials said they had regularly responded to the area in the past, having shown up at their respective houses between 6 and 8 times for various reasons.

Ajike's mother, Pamela -- alongside her attorney Ben Crump -- came out after Lorincz was charged with manslaughter and blasted the prosecutors for not elevating the charge to murder.