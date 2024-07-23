Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Solange Rips Treatment Of Black Woman in U.S. After Sonya Massey Shooting

Solange Knowles Lashes Out Over Sonya Massey Vid ... Black Women Aren't Protected In America!!!

The fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey has saddened Solange Knowles like many Americans -- and she's making a nuanced point about this being a regular thing in the U.S.

After taking in the brutal body cam footage that was released this week -- Solange called out America for its historic treatment of Black women ... scoffing at the responding officer's disbelief Sonya had asked not to be hurt right from the get-go when they arrived.

THREATENED BY A POT

Sonya's plea still resulted in her dead on her kitchen floor with a bullet in her head, and Solange says words don't hold the same weight for Black women as they do everyone else.

In a separate post, Solange shared a 2015 video of Sandra Bland -- the Texas woman found dead in her jail cell later that year after a controversial police stop -- in an effort to connect the dots of police brutality towards Black women.

Solange's discography touches a lot on social justice -- so it's par for the course she'd speak out about this. Of course, her POV is getting a lot of support and kudos online too.

LET THIS BE A CATALYST
Attorney Ben Crump and Sonya's father, James Wilburn, also spoke out when they joined "TMZ Live" on Tuesday ... and, meanwhile, Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has since been fired and charged with murder. He's pleaded not guilty.

Her loved ones and supporters say they don't mind Sonya being viewed as a martyr, even if it's to get Kamala Harris elected to the White House ... a bittersweet campaign indeed.

