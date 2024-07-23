Solange Rips Treatment Of Black Woman in U.S. After Sonya Massey Shooting

The fatal police shooting of Sonya Massey has saddened Solange Knowles like many Americans -- and she's making a nuanced point about this being a regular thing in the U.S.

first words Sonya Massey said at her front door were “don’t hurt me”



she was told “why would we hurt you, you called us”



when have those words meant anything when your black and woman in this country



when do those words protect you from not being murdered in your kitchen,… — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) July 23, 2024 @solangeknowles

After taking in the brutal body cam footage that was released this week -- Solange called out America for its historic treatment of Black women ... scoffing at the responding officer's disbelief Sonya had asked not to be hurt right from the get-go when they arrived.

Play video content 7/6/24

Sonya's plea still resulted in her dead on her kitchen floor with a bullet in her head, and Solange says words don't hold the same weight for Black women as they do everyone else.

In a separate post, Solange shared a 2015 video of Sandra Bland -- the Texas woman found dead in her jail cell later that year after a controversial police stop -- in an effort to connect the dots of police brutality towards Black women.

Solange's discography touches a lot on social justice -- so it's par for the course she'd speak out about this. Of course, her POV is getting a lot of support and kudos online too.

Play video content TMZ.com

Attorney Ben Crump and Sonya's father, James Wilburn, also spoke out when they joined "TMZ Live" on Tuesday ... and, meanwhile, Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Grayson has since been fired and charged with murder. He's pleaded not guilty.