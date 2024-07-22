EST Gee Manager Murdered After Hometown Louisville Concert

The manager for Yo Gotti's CMG Records artist EST Gee is dead after a shooting that happened on the heels of the label's homecoming concert -- an event where cops anticipated potential violence.

Louisville police spokesperson Aaron Ellis told local outlets they found 31-year-old EST Big Beach -- real name, Devontae Beach -- with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle close to where the "Sky Dwella" rapper performed Saturday night.

Beach was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after EMS arrived, and police are now searching for suspects.

EST Gee was home for his Summer Jam event at the KFC Yum! Center, featuring guest appearances from Gotti, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Icewear Vezzo and more, but police were leery of danger and put out a PSA ahead of the event.