Alabama Barker Drops Rap Music Video, Dad Travis & Kourtney Kardashian Cameo

Alabama Barker's ready for her Vogue cover shoot ... dropping a rap song all about the spotlight -- and, her famous family members made appearances.

The up-and-coming rap star released a music video for her song "Vogue" Friday ... rapping all about how she's got loads of cash, a clique of close friends and how she's ready to take the world by storm.

Basically, she touches on a lot of common themes in rap ... with sultry dancing and a shirtless dude or two thrown in for dramatic effect.

Fans of the Kardashian clan can get really excited too ... 'cause Kourtney Kardashian -- Alabama's stepmom -- makes a cameo in the clip, throwing around fat stacks of cash in the back of a limo while paparazzi take their pictures.

The music vid also has a runway sequence baked in ... and, Alabama's dad Travis makes an appearance during that -- strutting down the runway alongside a coterie of other impressive models. Landon Barker -- Alabama's brother -- also makes an appearance.

This appears to be Alabama's first major rap release ... having previously gained an online following via makeup tutorials and cooking vids -- so, it's a change of pace for the star.