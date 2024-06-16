Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Spend Father's Day at Disney World

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent their first Father's Day since welcoming baby Rocky to the world at The Most Magical Place on Earth -- Disney World!

Check out the pics obtained by TMZ of the couple at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida Sunday decked out in goth chic ... Kourtney in an all-black sports jersey while Travis looked cool as ever in a t-shirt, a hat and a towel covering his head.

Of course, the Barker-Kardashians didn't leave their little dude out of all the fun ... 'cause Kourt's seemingly pushing him in a stroller covered by a white towel to keep the harsh sun off him.

No Father's Day would be complete without more of TB's kids ... like son Landon who's walking with his dad in one pic, typing away on his phone

And, according to his daughter Alabama's Instagram story, it looks like she made the trek out to Florida too -- though she wasn't captured in these pics.

It's another huge milestone for Kourt and Travis -- who got married just over a year ago ... the first Father's Day with their new son, an especially meaningful one given how difficult a time the two had conceiving.

Remember ... Kardashian revealed last month she actually underwent five rounds of IVF before giving it up and eventually conceived naturally -- so, for a while it looked like the two wouldn't have a baby at all.

Of course, Kourtney gave birth in November of last year -- after emergency fetal surgery -- and Rocky's been happy and healthy by all accounts ... so, tons to celebrate this year.