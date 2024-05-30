Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Shut Down Feud Rumors, 'Huge Misconception'

Play video content Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian is no longer beefing with Kim Kardashian ... or, at least, this is what the siblings declared on camera anyway -- saying they don't hate each other's guts.

Kourt and Kim shut down any notion there's bad blood between them during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," with Kourt addressing fans' fallout theories involving her sis.

Specifically, Kourtney called out how fans thought she took a shot at Kim with her Instagram post about her baby shower ... which she says was, in no way, true.

Kourtney acknowledged she and Kim had a tense relationship last season ... clashing over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, who had designed Kourtney's wedding aesthetic.

The drama came to a head when Kim told Kourtney there was a private group chat, called "Not Kourtney," where Kourtney's friends and family allegedly talked crap about her.

In the episode, Kourt says she never knew the call was being filmed ... which is why she went for the jugular, calling Kim a narcissist. Kourt initially didn't want the footage to make it into the episode ... but later changed her mind when she realized the footage was too good not to use. In any case, Kourtney insists the squabbles aren't long-lasting.

She adds ... "We're sisters, I think people forget. They always say on our show, like, 'How are they going to get through it?' and they pick sides and everyone gets really riled up. I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme, I'm not sure."

Kim also addressed the drama on Thursday's episode, saying it was a "huge misconception" that she and Kourtney hated each other.

She continued ... "The thing about Kourtney and I, no matter how crazy things are, no matter what's going on, if she needs something I'm there, if I need something she's there. We'll always be that way no matter what we're going through."

The sisters are certainly walking the walk ... as Kourtney showed up to support Kim's daughter North West's singing debut at the Hollywood Bowl -- so on its face, everything's copacetic.