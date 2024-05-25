North West Makes Hollywood Bowl Singing Debut At 'Lion King' Concert

Some say The Kardashians are Hollywood's version of a Royal Family ... and now Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn is ready to take the crown!

North West performs "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at the Lion King 30th Anniversary Concert at the Hollywood Bowl last night 🦁



Other perspective: pic.twitter.com/XxMsLnrIif — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) May 25, 2024 @yefanatics

North West made her Hollywood Bowl singing debut Friday evening ... performing "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" at the Bowl's "The Lion King" live concert event.

TMZ obtained a pic of Mama Bear Kim watching from the crowd with Chicago sitting in her lap.

Miss Westie performed at the first of the two-night event, alongside veterans like Jeremy Irons, Billy Eichner, Nathan Lane and Jennifer Hudson.

North West performed as a special guest tonight at Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary: A Live-to-Film Concert Event



heres her singing "I Just Can’t Wait to Be King" at The Hollywood Bowl in LA pic.twitter.com/TP30tXlLO3 — The Truth. (@TopbreeshTV) May 25, 2024 @TopbreeshTV

Ye was also in attendance, looking like a proud papa ... Kris Jenner, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were also on hand for the event and North's standing ovation.

A full orchestra performed the Hans Zimmer Oscar-winning score ... with a song list that included Elton John classics "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," "Circle of Life," and "Hakuna Matata," to name a few.

The live-to-film concert commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Disney classic ... while also promoting Disney's “Mufasa: The Lion King,” which is set for release on December 20.

Play video content 12/11/23 TMZ.com

This isn't North's first rodeo -- As we previously reported ... the 10-year-old previously made her rap debut onstage with dad Ye at his Miami Art Basel listening party.

North also starred in the music video for the tune.