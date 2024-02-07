Kanye West Features Daughter North in Music Video for New 'Vultures' Song

North West's rap career has officially launched ... -- 'cause her verse on one of Kanye's tracks just got released ... along with a music video that features the kid too.

On Wednesday, Ye dropped his and Ty Dolla Sign’s "Talking/Once Again" music video from their forthcoming "Vultures" album -- releasing the music/visuals on social media, and having North front and center on camera ... not to mention on the mic.

The video -- directed by The D'Innocenzo Brothers -- not only highlights NW's "your bestie" bars ... but it also gives an up-close look at her hair styling routine -- as you can see, she's getting her hair braided in this clip.

She's not the only famous daughter in the mix here -- TD$ also introduces his daughter Jailynn Crystal in the video as he sings about protecting her from the crazy world.

BTW -- this is the same song North performed in Miami during Art Basel, where she surprised the crowd and rapped these same lyrics ... which she's definitely proud of. Her appearance on the song also tracks with recent enthusiasm she's shown as a creative -- remember, she hopped on TikTok and laid out her ideas for a music video of her own.

On its face, it appears she might be following in her dad's footsteps ... guess we'll see!

Anyway, the first installment of Ye and Ty$'s "Vultures" is finally expected to drop Friday -- although, it remains to be seen whether it'll actually hit mainstream streaming services. Ye's had a hard time finding distribution lately -- so it's unclear who people are gonna listen to this. We're also not sure if the project will release at all ... he's pushed it back a ton already.

Kanye recently complained he's being barred from booking venues in his hometown of Chicago ... and didn't rule out it might be because of his past antisemitic remarks. Clearly, that's all still top of mind for many -- which makes getting this project out sorta difficult.

In any case, Ye's got his little girl right by his side ... North obviously loves her father.

