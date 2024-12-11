Wack 100 Roasts Lefty Gunplay Album Sales, Feature on Kendrick Lamar 'GNX'

Kendrick Lamar opened the door for California rapper Lefty Gunplay to make history -- a move Wack 100 is calling a historic FAIL!!!

While speaking on 'Back on Figg's podcast, Wack expressed his disgust for Lefty's feature on Kendrick's "TV Off" from his chart-topping "GNX" album.

Lefty closes the track with the adlibs, "S**t gets crazy, scary, spooky, hilarious" ... Wack calls it a laughable attempt at emceeing. Wack's trained studio ear tells him Kendrick's engineer simply looped one of Lefty's takes to make it sound clean.

Lefty himself admitted recording "TV Off" was a difficult task and Wack even goes as far as to call him a bad representation as a rapper -- after Lefty didn't capitalize on the K. Dot connection with his own project.

Lefty Gunplay’s latest album ‘Most Valuable Gangbanger’ sells approximately 800 copies first week after being cosigned by Kendrick Lamar pic.twitter.com/rjy2OT9KuK — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 2, 2024 @nojumper

Wack also says it was he who gave Adam22 the info that Lefty's album "Most Valuable Gangbanger" only sold 500 copies the day it was released, which just so happened to be the same date as Kendrick's "GNX."