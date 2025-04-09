Rapper Sada Baby Arrested on Felony Drug Charge, Snaps Epic Mug Shot
Sada Baby is going into the mug shot hall of fame ... after striking this epic expression while being booked in jail on a felony drug charge.
The Detroit rapper posed for his mug shot during his booking process this week at the Macomb County Jail in Michigan, where he's being held on a drug charge stemming from a traffic stop ... according to FOX2 Detroit.
Sada Baby was pulled over in January for allegedly driving with tinted windows and an outstanding warrant. Cops say they searched his car and found "possible illegal contraband."
Police say they tested the substance and the results recently came back showing it to be narcotics ... leading to Sada Baby's arrest Tuesday in Shelby Township.
SB is now facing a felony charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance ... namely, narcotic/cocaine.
The drug charge and arrest are a tough break for Sada Baby ... when we last talked to him in January 2023 he told us he had kicked a $20,000 lean habit. 🤷🏽♂️