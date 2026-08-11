Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Went 'Over The Line' With Drake Dating Show

Play video content Video: Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Took Drake Dating Show Too Far TMZ.com

Adam22 said his wife Lena The Plug "went over the line" when she threw her wedding ring in front of Drake ... but admits he isn't holding it against her.

We got the podcaster in Los Angeles on Monday, and our photog asked about Lena's appearance on the 20-vs-1 dating stream … where the porn star took off her wedding ring and hugged Drake tight, then presented him with a Hall Pass signed by Adam22 himself.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Takes Off Wedding Ring For Shot At Dating Drake Kick/Drake

Adam22 said Lena warned him of a couple of things before the show … including the permission slip … but said he did feel "something" when she tossed the ring.

He also told us what he said to Lena after the show … and what he thinks she should give him to make him feel better. Spoiler alert -- it's sexual.

Adam22 also detailed where he stands with the fake divorce and fake restraining order filed by a man, who he and Lena believe is being catfished by someone pretending to be Lena.