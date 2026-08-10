Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Son Tyler’s Ex Showed Cops Video He Filmed of Her Leading to Arrest

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s son Tyler Boebert’s ex-girlfriend showed cops a 43-second video he filmed of her ... which led to his arrest for child sexual exploitation, TMZ has learned.

Per a criminal affidavit, 21-year-old Tyler, who was arrested on August 9, was charged with child sexual exploitation to induce or entice, possession with intent, sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child involving video, and two additional counts related to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges stem from an alleged video that a then-18-year-old Tyler filmed with his then-17-year-old girlfriend on April 1, 2024, who was reportedly turning 18 weeks after the video was shot. The ex-girlfriend reportedly called the police on April 2, 2024, after her ex was sent the video.

The affadavit also mentioned the alleged victim initially told the cops she was hesitant to report the incident ... because she didn't want Tyler to get in trouble.

Tyler has yet to speak about the matter.

Rep. Boebert previously told TMZ, “I love my son.”