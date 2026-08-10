Courtney Clenney Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter, Release Set for Less than 2 Years

Play video content Video: Courtney Clenney Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter

Courtney Clenney made a wise plea deal Monday ... because she could be a free woman in less than 2 years.

Courtney, who was facing second-degree murder, pled guilty to manslaughter in the 2022 death of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli. Courtney and prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 6 years in prison, but she gets credit for time served, and she's been behind bars 4 years to the day.

With credits, she could get out in a little over a year and a half. Mind you, she was looking down the barrel of life in prison, so this is about as good a deal as she could get. Even if there was a hung jury, she'd be locked in a prison cell awaiting retrial, and that could take at least a year.

When she's released, Courtney will have to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Courtney will be moved from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to a state prison facility in Florida.

We broke the story ... Courtney and prosecutors reached a plea deal last month -- though the details of the deal weren't revealed until Monday.

After we broke the news of the plea deal, Christian's family's attorney Larry Handfield said the sentence would finally give his clients some much-needed closure.

As you know ... Clenney was arrested back in August 2022 in Hawaii after she stabbed Christian to death in their Miami apartment in April of that year.

Clenney insisted she killed Obumseli in self-defense ... telling detectives she grabbed a knife -- but told him she wouldn't use it so long as he did not come any closer.

Body cam footage captured the aftermath of the incident ... including a clip shot through her window which showed Courtney covered in blood while seated on the ground and handcuffed as her dogs wandered around her.

Another video captured a panicked Courtney repeatedly asking cops if she'd killed Christian.