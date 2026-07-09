Courtney Clenney Using Alleged Texts From Late Boyfriend To Fight Murder Charge

Courtney Clenney says she wasn't staying silent after allegedly catching beatings from boyfriend Christian Obumseli ... she was texting him about them ... and now she wants to use the messages in her criminal trial, in which she's accused of murdering him.

New court documents, obtained by TMZ, reveal the OnlyFans model wants to introduce a string of text messages backing up her claims she endured repeated abuse before fatally stabbing Obumseli in their Miami high-rise apartment in 2022.

According to the filing, one exchange came after Clenney claimed Obumseli punched her in the face in April 2021. Her attorneys say she immediately fired off a text accusing him of hitting her "in my face as hard as you could" ... while Obumseli allegedly brushed it off, responding he was only trying to move her hand and "really didn't mean to."

Clenney argues the messages show a pattern of him minimizing what allegedly happened.

The filing points then to another exchange months later in August 2021 ... with Clenney allegedly texting Obumseli that he was "punching me in the back" and "attacking me" after another confrontation. Her lawyers say the texts were sent immediately afterward and corroborate her account of an abusive relationship.

The filing also detailed an alleged incident in Dubai in 2021. She said Obumseli wanted to smoke marijuana, but she did not want him to blaze, due to strict laws. She said he got upset and shoved her forcefully, which she claims fractured her ribs.

Clenney claims he also got physical with her in January 2022 when he grabbed her arm and caused her injury.

Play video content 4/2/22 Video: OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Cries for Help in Body Cam Footage 2 Days Before Killing

The messages are just one piece of what Clenney's attorneys want jurors to hear. They also plan to introduce medical records, photos, eyewitness testimony, and police and security reports, which they say document an escalating pattern of physical and psychological abuse throughout the relationship.

The text messages are the latest evidence Clenney's team wants jurors to see as part of her defense against the murder charge. As TMZ previously reported, her attorneys recently claimed in court filings Obumseli had been wanted on an animal cruelty charge before his death.

Clenney has maintained she only killed Obumseli out of self-defense ... claims we looked into in "TMZ Investigates: Killer OnlyFans Model: Deadly Love Story."