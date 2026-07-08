President Trump Has 'No Idea' How Mitch McConnell Is Doing

I Have 'No Idea' How He's Doing!!!

President Trump isn't shedding any light on Mitch McConnell's condition ... because he says he's just as much in the dark as everyone else.

Trump was asked about the longtime Kentucky senator's health Tuesday aboard Air Force One while traveling to Joint Base Andrews ... and his response couldn't have been much shorter.

"I have no idea. I have no idea how he's doing," Trump told reporters.

The comment comes as questions continue to swirl over McConnell's health following a medical emergency that landed him in the hospital last month.

Play video content Video: Sen. Mitch McConnell Was Found Unconscious When Rushed to Hospital Broadcastify.com

As TMZ has reported, McConnell has been hospitalized since June 14, and 911 audio revealed first responders were dispatched after he was reported unconscious. His camp told TMZ last week the senator was improving, but the speculation hasn't slowed down.

In recent days, McConnell's daughter, Porter, deactivated her X account without explanation ... fueling even more online chatter. Conservative commentator Scott Jennings later claimed he'd recently spoken with McConnell and insisted the senator was doing well.

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Elaine Chao of Being a "Communist Spy" TMZ DC

We've also reported that Lisa Rinna and Meghan McCain have publicly weighed in as concerns about the senator's health continue to dominate headlines.