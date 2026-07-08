Looksmaxxer Connor Murphy Was in Production On Documentary Before Death

Connor Murphy was in production on a documentary before his death ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the project tell TMZ ... the fitness influencer was actively working on the doc, which focused on "looksmaxxing" and "biohacking."

Looksmaxxing is the pursuit of maximizing physical attractiveness through methods, while biohacking centers on using diets, supplements, and other techniques to optimize physical and mental performance.

We're told Murphy and a friend in Thailand had become leaders in those fields, making them the focus of the film.

Our sources say a production crew had already completed at least one filming trip to Thailand, with another shoot planned before Murphy's death. According to the sources, Murphy said the doc was being made for Hulu.

We're told Murphy appeared to be in good spirits in the months leading up to his death. One source, who spoke with him at length in May, says Murphy seemed happy, was speaking normally, and showed no signs of behavior that raised any concerns.

The source added that while Murphy had never fully seemed like himself following his mental breakdown during the COVID pandemic, he appeared to be in control of his behavior during their conversation.

Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Connor Murphy Dead After Drowning in Thailand Viral Press

Murphy died Tuesday following an apparent drowning in Thailand.

According to Thai authorities, Murphy fled from officers and jumped into a nearby lake after behaving erratically at a luxury residential village. Police say he became exhausted while swimming, and divers recovered his body.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Pills and Syringes Following Connor Michael Murphy's Death Viral Press

Authorities also reported finding two unused syringes and unidentified white pills in Murphy's vehicle, while his rental home was allegedly covered in paint splatters.