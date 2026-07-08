Looksmaxxer Connor Murphy's Eerie Final Posts, One Captioned 'Obituary Pending'

Late fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy had an eerie final post on YouTube ... uploading a clip days before his death that was captioned "Obituary Pending."

Check out the video ... Connor is in a living room doing a bunch of random things while hard rock plays in the background. But, what's most unusual are his final words in the video ... he says "you mother f****** have an unhealthy relationship with death," while staring directly at the camera.

Also worth noting ... the video is titled, "RIP Elon Muscular."

The post was uploaded 6 days ago and the full caption reads ... "Obituary Pending. This is purely a satirical acting performance. This dramatization does not depict any true events. Nothing in this video should be replicated and everything performed abides by all laws and regulations."

Play video content Video: Connor Murphy Tells Wild Sex Infection Story YouTube/Connor Murphy Talks

After uploading the video, Connor shared a post a day later titled "Parents Kicked me Out for Being Gay, so I'm Loving Myself" ... where he goes on a rant about taking ayahuasca before crying as he tells a story of an infection that prevented him from having sex with a girl.

Connor died Tuesday in Thailand after reportedly acting erratically during a manic tirade that saw him jump in a lake to avoid police ... swimming until exhaustion and drowning.

He was 32.

Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Connor Murphy Dead After Drowning in Thailand Viral Press