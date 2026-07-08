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Looksmaxxer Connor Murphy's Eerie Final Posts, One Captioned 'Obituary Pending'

'Looksmaxxer' Connor Murphy Captioned Eerie Video 'Obituary Pending' Days Before Death

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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EERIE LAST WORDS
Video: Connor Murphy's Eerie Final Social Posts Included Caption: "Obituary Pending"
YouTube/Connor Murphy Talks

Late fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy had an eerie final post on YouTube ... uploading a clip days before his death that was captioned "Obituary Pending."

Check out the video ... Connor is in a living room doing a bunch of random things while hard rock plays in the background. But, what's most unusual are his final words in the video ... he says "you mother f****** have an unhealthy relationship with death," while staring directly at the camera.

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Also worth noting ... the video is titled, "RIP Elon Muscular."

The post was uploaded 6 days ago and the full caption reads ... "Obituary Pending. This is purely a satirical acting performance. This dramatization does not depict any true events. Nothing in this video should be replicated and everything performed abides by all laws and regulations."

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CONNOR'S WILD STORY
Video: Connor Murphy Tells Wild Sex Infection Story
YouTube/Connor Murphy Talks

After uploading the video, Connor shared a post a day later titled "Parents Kicked me Out for Being Gay, so I'm Loving Myself" ... where he goes on a rant about taking ayahuasca before crying as he tells a story of an infection that prevented him from having sex with a girl.

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Connor died Tuesday in Thailand after reportedly acting erratically during a manic tirade that saw him jump in a lake to avoid police ... swimming until exhaustion and drowning.

He was 32.

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TRAGIC DROWNING
Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer Connor Murphy Dead After Drowning in Thailand
Viral Press

The death investigation is ongoing.

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