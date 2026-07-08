DreamDoll Brii Deadly Shooting: Cousin Dies In Hospital

The deadly drive-by shooting in Florida that killed influencer DreamDoll Brii -- real name Brianna Johnson -- also killed her cousin ... TMZ has learned.

The Miramar Police Department tells TMZ ... Brianna's cousin, Arthur "A.J." Lee Johnson III, died in the hospital after suffering critical injuries in Sunday morning's ambush.

As TMZ first reported, Brianna was fatally shot early Sunday morning after leaving a party in Miramar. She had two passengers in her car, who were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Miramar Police Department, Brianna and two other people were riding in a fluorescent green Lamborghini SUV around 5:30 AM when gunfire erupted. Investigators say the SUV continued for about a block before crashing into a stop sign at an intersection.

Police say a white sedan pulled alongside the driver's side of the Lamborghini and opened fire, striking all three occupants.

Officers responded after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and found the crashed SUV. All three victims were rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition. Brianna was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Play video content Video: Dreamdoll Brii’s Final Instagram Story Shows Her Last Hours Before Death Instagram/@Dreamdoll_Brii

Now, authorities have confirmed a second victim has died. The third victim survived the attack, though police have not publicly released additional information about that person's condition.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss previously said detectives are working to determine whether the Lamborghini was followed before the shooting. Investigators believe they have limited information about the suspect or suspects, but have not identified or arrested anyone.

We're told detectives have received a ton of tips and are combing through each one ... but so far, they don't have any leads.

Play video content Video: DreamDoll Brii Deadly Shooting: 911 Call Captures Desperate Pleas for Help Miramar PD

DreamDoll Brii built a significant social media following, amassing more than 370,000 followers on TikTok and another 85,000 on Instagram. She was best known for her viral song "Bend Ova," which became a popular sound on TikTok.

Brianna and her cousin A.J. were both 21 years old.