'Maternal Instinct' Taylor Parker Allegedly Refused To Listen to Prison Officer

Taylor Parker's disciplinary file behind bars appears to be remarkably thin ... and the lone conduct report is over her chosen sleeping arrangement ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, Parker was written up after allegedly refusing a direct order from a correctional officer.

The incident report says the official ordered Parker to stop sleeping on the floor using her mattress ... however, according to the write-up, Parker "failed to obey the order."

Interestingly, this incident is the entirety of all her alleged violations ... no allegations of violence, threats, fighting, possession of contraband, or any other disruptive behavior are tied to the report -- making Parker a seemingly model inmate.

To be clear, a conduct report reflects an officer's account of an alleged rules violation and is not a criminal charge in itself.

As we previously reported ... prosecutors accused Taylor of murdering friend Reagan Simmons-Hancock -- who was over 8 months pregnant -- and cutting her unborn baby out of her in a makeshift C-section.

Prosecutors say Taylor was planning to pass Raegan's baby off as her own after faking her pregnancy for months. The stolen baby was pronounced dead shortly after cops caught up to Taylor.

Play video content Video: Taylor Parker Bodycam Captures Dramatic Hospital Interrogation After Murder

Newly resurfaced body-cam footage from her case shows the convicted killer inside an Oklahoma hospital desperately trying to convince officers she had delivered a baby just after murdering Reagan.