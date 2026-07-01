'Maternal Instinct' Taylor Parker Claims She Was Told to Take Baby Out of Victim

Play video content Video: Taylor Parker

Taylor Parker told investigators her pal Reagan Simmons-Hancock was screaming at her to "take her out of me" while she was performing a makeshift C-section ... while being questioned about Reagan's murder.

TMZ obtained video of the interrogation from a Bowie County court -- taken just days after Reagan's murder in 2020 -- where Taylor describes her version of the grizzly scene, saying she only remembers hitting Reagan in the head with a mason jar before eventually performing the C-section ... at what she claims her victim's dire request.

Taylor says she told Reagan she didn't know how to get to the baby ... with Reagan's only response being, "Get her out of me!" after the two women went at it, shoving each other around, according to Taylor's side of the story.

She alleged to cops she cut about six inches on her midsection before claiming Reagan took the scalpel from her and cut even further ... before beginning to push "a sack" coming out of Reagan's stomach.

Taylor mentions Kynlee -- Reagan's three-year-old daughter -- was present for the horrific situation and claimed Reagan had yelled out to her daughter during the alleged procedure.

Prosecutors, of course, were not swayed by Taylor's version of events ... as they were convinced Taylor faked her own pregnancy and then proceeded to cut Reagan's unborn baby out of her and pass it off as her own.