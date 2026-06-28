Play video content Video: Taylor Parker Jail Call With Daughter One Month After Murder Revealed

Taylor Parker may be on death row ... but while she was in jail awaiting trial she was still playing a doting mother to her daughter over the phone -- and TMZ has the audio.

Take a listen to a prison call -- obtained by TMZ from the Bowie County Court -- between Parker, her daughter Emersyn and her mother, Shona Prior ... the conversation is a far cry from the horrifying case that landed Parker on Texas' death row. Instead of murder and fetal abductions, they're talking campfires, thunderstorms, and early Christmas presents.

The call captures Emersyn excitedly describing sapphire-and-diamond jewelry she received as an early gift ... while also telling her mom that her younger brother, Trey, got a cross chain. Parker reacts like any proud parent ... before the jail's automated system cuts in to warn the call is about to end.

Netflix's "Maternal Instinct" has put Parker's case back in the spotlight. The true-crime documentary details how prosecutors say she faked a pregnancy for months before murdering her friend, Reagan Simmons-Hancock, stealing her unborn baby from her uterus, and fleeing to the hospital in an attempt to pass the child off as her own. The infant later died.

As we've reported, TMZ has also obtained Parker's prison letter asking her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin's father, Jimmy, for forgiveness ... along with the full 911 audio in which she continued insisting she'd just given birth despite authorities later finding the infant belonged to her friend she had just stabbed to death.