Harry Jowsey Isn't Legally Married After 'Let's Marry Harry' Wedding

**SHOW SPOILERS**

Harry Jowsey said "I do" on Netflix, but he and the "Let's Marry Harry" winner aren't legally married ... at least not yet ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... despite Harry and Amber Mozo exchanging vows during the show's finale this week, they intentionally held off on making the marriage official to avoid spoiling the ending before it aired.

As one source put it ... "We were preventing a 'Love Is Blind' situation" ... where eagle-eyed fans discover marriage records before viewers learn which couples say "I do."

A production source also confirms to TMZ ... Harry and Amber didn't legally marry "yet" because of spoiler concerns.

We're told they will arrive together at the reunion, scheduled to film August 24, and give fans an update on how their relationship has been going since the show wrapped.

TMZ searched marriage records in locations tied to the production and found no record of the couple legally tying the knot.

Harry chose Amber over fellow finalist Dannelle Davidson ... after dating 20 women in search of a wife.

Amanda Kloots officiated the televised ceremony, where Harry and Amber exchanged vows and rings before sealing the moment with a kiss.

Harry also wore his late dad's glasses during the ceremony, telling Amber he wanted his father to see how beautiful she looked.