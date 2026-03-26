Harry Jowsey Posts Jessi Draper Voice Memos After Jordan Ngatikaura Affair Claim

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Harry Jowsey is opening up the books after Jessi Draper claimed her estranged husband Jordan Ngatikaura alleged she had an affair with Harry ... the hunk is sharing some of his Instagram DMs with the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star.

The "Too Hot To Handle" alum just posted a series of voice messages between him and Jessi ... they look like they were sent around the May 24 birthday they share.

Harry's transparency comes after Jessi claimed Jordan found the messages and used them as an excuse to allege she was having an extramarital affair with Harry.

In the voice messages, Harry asks Jessi what she's doing on her birthday ... and he responds to her question about what he's doing ... then she wishes him well -- and that appears to be the end of the convo.

We broke the story ... Jordan filed to divorce Jessi earlier this month, and it's already getting nasty.