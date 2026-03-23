'Mormon Wives' Jessi Draper's Husband Files for Restraining Order

The drama keeps on coming for "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" ... Jessi Draper's estranged husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, has filed for a temporary restraining order -- but it looks like Jessi is trying to fight it.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jordan filed the TRO request Friday in his pending divorce case with Jessi, and she filed her opposition to the TRO the same day. No further details about the nature of the claims in the documents are available.

As you know ... Jordan filed for divorce Thursday after five years of marriage and two children together. The couple have separated before, but this time seems much more serious ...

We broke the story ... Jessi and Jordan listed their Salt Lake City home amid speculation the two were splitting -- and after seeing their relationship run its course on 'SLOMW,' it seems clear the couple is officially dunzo.