'Mormon Wives' Jessi Draper Ngatikaura Husband Files For Divorce

More drama for "The Secret Lives of Mormon" wives ... Jessi Draper Ngatikuara's husband just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Jordan Ngatikaura beelined it to a Utah court Thursday and filed for divorce after 5 years of marriage ... according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Jordan tells TMZ ... "This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons. While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition."

He adds, "I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family."

Jessi and Jordan have a son and a daughter together ... plus another daughter from a previous relationship ... so there figures to be some child and custody support issues to hash out as the divorce moves forward.

The estranged couple tied the knot back in October 2020 ... and they have separated a few times only to get back together. Seems the reconciliations didn't last, though.

We broke the story ... Jessi and Jordan listed their Salt Lake City home amid speculation that the two were splitting, and after seeing their relationship run its course on 'SLOMW' it's clear the couple is officially donezo.