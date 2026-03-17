'Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Ngatikaura Weighs In on Taylor Frankie Paul Drama

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura is weighing in on the ongoing drama surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul ... shutting down one floating theory about tension on set.

As you know ... production for the reality show has been shut down after an alleged domestic violence incident involving Taylor and her baby daddy, Dakota Mortensen -- both have been ordered to undergo psychological evaluations.

The situation has social media buzzing ... with fans and commentators floating their own theories about what’s really going on behind the scenes.

In a clip shared on IG by "No Filter With Zack," the podcast host mentions a blind item claiming other 'SLOMW' cast members have been upset with Taylor for "stealing the thunder of the show" ... especially now that she's also set to headline ABC's "The Bachelorette."

But, Jessi jumped into the comments to set the record straight, writing ... "It was never a jealousy thing lol."

Jessi kept things brief for now ... but this seems like just the beginning of cast members sharing their unfiltered opinions as the fallout unfolds. And with production of the latest season now halted because of the drama caused by Paul and Mortensen, cast members will likely share more soon.