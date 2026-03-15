‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Production Paused Amid Taylor & Baby Daddy Drama

Production on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” has hit an unexpected pause … and it's all due to a heated blowup between two of the main cast members, TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the series tell us production is currently shut down after drama with the show's star Taylor Frankie Paul and her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen erupted while filming for season 5 ... causing cameras to go down for the time being.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the fight, but our sources say the situation became intense enough that filming couldn’t continue as planned.

Taylor and Dakota’s relationship has been a major storyline on the hit Hulu reality series -- which follows a group of Mormon mom influencers navigating relationships -- and things between the former couple ended on rocky terms in the most recent season which aired last week, as Taylor is currently the “Bachelorette” for the ABC franchise.

For now, it’s unclear how long production will remain paused or whether cameras will resume rolling soon … but we’re told they’re taking the matter seriously and handling with caution.