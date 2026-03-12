Sex Expert Urges Taylor Frankie Paul to Use Fantasy Suites on 'Bachelorette'

Play video content TMZ.com

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping in as the next 'Bachelorette' ... and a sex expert says she shouldn’t skip the "Fantasy Suites" -- but instead use the private time to her advantage.

TFP's debut on this season of ''The Bachelorette'' is on the horizon, and the biggest discussion has been how she will approach the overnight-date rooms, due to her Mormon faith ... but, sex expert Shan Boodram tells us Taylor shouldn't steer clear of the intimate time. Boodram says she should go with every partner -- but she doesn't need to "go all the way."

Check the clip ... Boodram tells us going to the infamous boom-boom room can be a great opportunity for Taylor to really get to know the men she's narrowing down in her search for love.

This expert says Taylor could use the time to explore "sensory pleasure" with blindfolds, pinwheels, scarves, and feathers ... and can avoid the nether regions while doing so.

In regard to Taylor's Mormon background, Boodram says you can honor your faith in a "low lit sleepover" while still indulging in the fantasy ... saying it would be beneficial for Taylor to "collect data" while spending this select alone time with the men in hopes of putting a ring on it by the end of the season.

Play video content

