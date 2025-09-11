Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul? Get To Know The New 'Bachelorette'

Taylor Frankie Paul's been through plenty of ups and downs throughout her career in social media ... and we're here for all of them!

The TikTok powerhouse has gone from dealing with drama about her past marriage -- and her former relationship -- to raising her profile through her work on the small screen.

Here's a look at how the social media figure rose to fame ... and how she ended up becoming a part of Bachelor Nation.

Taylor Rose to Fame Through TikTok

Taylor was brought up in Utah, and she was raised Mormon, although she told Decider she didn't feel any "pressure" to conform to the church's standards.

She rose to prominence through her usage of TikTok and was one of the main faces of "MomTok," a group of mainly Mormon content creators on the platform.

The social media figure eventually racked up five million followers on TikTok, and she also has two million followers on Instagram.

Taylor's online presence landed her a spot on the Time100 Creators List in 2025, and she told the publication she'd had to learn not to "take everything to heart" throughout her career in social media.

She's Gone Through Two Major Relationships

Taylor's been married before, as she tied the knot with her former husband, Tate Paul, in 2016. They welcomed a daughter, Indy, in 2017, and a son, Ocean, in 2020.

However, their relationship fell apart after Taylor became involved in a "soft-swinging" scandal in 2022, and she filed for divorce the same year.

She eventually moved on with Dakota Mortensen, with whom she welcomed a son, Ever, in 2024.

The thing is, Taylor's relationship with Mortensen was affected by her 2023 arrest for domestic violence, and she later entered a plea in abeyance to a count of aggravated assault, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. She ended up splitting with Mortensen in December 2024.

Taylor Started a Career in Television

Taylor's social media career led her to opportunities in television, and she became one of the stars of the Hulu reality series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," which premiered in 2024.

The show is centered on the lives of several MomTok content creators, including Taylor, and the program started as they dealt with the fallout from the "soft-swinging" scandal.

The program proved to be a hit with viewers, and its second season premiered in May 2025. A third season's currently set to make its debut in November 2025.

Taylor's become fond of appearing in front of the cameras, and she told Variety she'd "continue to do it as long as they’ll have me."

Her Love Life Will Be Front and Center on "The Bachelorette"

Taylor's career in reality television is branching out further, as she revealed she was set to serve as the lead on the 22nd season of "The Bachelorette" in September 2025.

She made the announcement about her new venture on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. It's also worth noting she's a newcomer to Bachelor Nation, as all of the former Bachelorettes previously competed on "The Bachelor."

Taylor admitted she was shocked by the producers' decision to pick her as the new Bachelorette, and told Alex Cooper she "didn’t believe it until I got the invitation."