Who Is Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Marks? Get to Know the Athlete's Spouse

Jalen Brunson's history with the NBA stretches all the way back to 2018 ... but his history with his wife, Ali Marks, goes even further back!

Get this ... the professional basketball player and his spouse first met before they'd become adults, and they've remained together since their time in high school.

Here's a look at how the athlete's wife established herself professionally ... and how she eventually started a family with her longtime partner.

Ali Was Jalen’s High School Sweetheart

Ali and Jalen met all the way back in their teenage years, as they both attended Adlai E. Stevenson High School, located just outside of Chicago.

The athlete and his now-wife were pretty open about their relationship during their high school years, as they shared photos featuring each other on their respective Instagram accounts.

And if the photos weren’t enough to convince you already … they were each other’s date to their senior prom back in 2015!

Jalen and Ali’s time in high school was apparently a pretty good experience, because he proposed to her on the basketball court of their high school’s gym -- way, way later on, of course.

She Stayed Local for College and Became a Physical Therapist

Ali stayed in her home state for her college years, attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she graduated with degrees in kinesiology and exercise science.

The professional basketball player’s wife attended graduate school at Northwestern University, and she earned a doctoral degree in physical therapy in 2021.

Ali started her professional career as a rehabilitation aide, and she held the position for two years, according to her LinkedIn account.

She eventually became a full-on physical therapist, and she's documented much of her professional experience on one of her two Instagram accounts.

Ali Shares a Daughter With Jalen

Ali and Jalen made things official in July 2023, when they held a wedding ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago.

The couple spoke about the event in an interview with People, where the physical therapist stated she wanted "nonstop dancing" after the two said their vows.

And it didn't take too long for the couple to start a family, either, because they welcomed a daughter named Jordyn the following July.