Lobsters Were Collateral Damage After Washington Hilton Shooting

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Searches for Discarded Lobsters After Washington Hilton Shooting TMZ.com

The folks at the White House Correspondents' Dinner all left without injury, but thousands of lobsters weren't so lucky.

The shooting occurred while around 2,600 guests were enjoying their salads, but when the shooting erupted, everyone scattered for safety and the entrees were never served.

The menu included lobster and chateaubriand. Charlie was curious ... what happened to the delicious crustaceans?

So Charlie went on the hunt at the Hilton ... he searched high and low, but all he found was some discarded fast food.

Good news -- with an asterisk -- the lobsters were donated to food banks in the area. The bad news ... when the WHCD re-do goes down ... another 2,600 lobsters will bite the dust.