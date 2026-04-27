Ben Stiller Blasted by MAGA Over Misunderstood Knicks Tweet

Ben Stiller has the MAGA army coming after him over a social media post about his beloved Knicks ... misinterpreted as a comment on the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.

Here's the deal ... the actor merely posted "Got it done" Saturday night, in reference to the Knicks Game 4 road victory over the Atlanta Hawks to even their playoff series. And it just so happened around that time ... suspected gunman Cole Tomas Allen opened fire at the Correspondents' Dinner.

Due to the timing ... MAGA supporters jumped all over Ben's X post, assuming that, since he's a Hollywood liberal who's been critical of President Trump in the past ... CLEARLY he must've been rooting on the gunman.

The dogpile of confusion really took off when Congresswoman Nancy Mace responded with ... "Got what done?" Her post was slapped with Community Notes from X clarifying the context: "He was rooting on the Knicks to win their game against the Atlanta Hawks. (They did, by the way.)"