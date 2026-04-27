President Trump Calls Norah O'Donnell a 'Disgrace' for Asking Pedophile Question

You Shouldn't Be Reading That to Me!!!

President Trump got hot under the collar during his "60 Minutes" interview with Norah O'Donnell that aired Sunday night, slamming her for bringing up Jeffrey Epstein's pedophile ways in connection with the White House Correspondents' Dinner alleged gunman, Cole Allen.

On Sunday, Trump sat down to chat with O'Donnell at the White House about Saturday night's shooting at the Washington Hilton, where the prez was gathered with the press and his cabinet for the WHCD event.

Donald Trump defends himself after ‘60 Minutes’ anchor reads manifesto of gunman from the correspondents dinner, which refers to an administration official as a pedophile and rapist. pic.twitter.com/lNe2xbIiSU @PopBase

As you know, Allen allegedly dashed through the lobby, heading toward the ballroom where the world's most powerful people were celebrating, but he got tackled along the way by federal agents.

Play video content Video: Video Reveals Chaos Outside WHCD Ballroom During Shooting CNN

During the mayhem, Allen pulled a gun and squeezed off several shots, with Secret Service agents returning fire, officials said. The only person hit was a Secret Service agent, but he sustained no injuries thanks to his bulletproof vest.

Allen was quickly arrested and now faces serious federal charges. Meanwhile, FBI agents seized his alleged manifesto, which he sent to his family before the WHCD shooting. In the manifesto, Allen allegedly wrote, "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes."

O'Donnell parroted that line during the interview and asked Trump if he thought Allen was referring to him. Trump got pissed because of the obvious reference to Epstein and his longtime connection to the late pedophile, calling O'Donnell a "disgrace" on national TV.