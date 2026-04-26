Alleged WHCD Gunman Cole Allen's College Professor Recalls How He Was As Student

Cole Allen, the California teacher and video game developer suspected of opening fire at the White House Correspondents Dinner, sounds like he was a model student ... at least according to one of his old college professors.

Allen took a couple of Dr. Bin Tang's computer science courses at California State University - Dominguez Hills when he was earning his master's degree in the field ... and Tang recalled how Allen was as a student in an email to the AP.

Tang said of Allen ... "He was a very good student indeed, always sitting in the first row of my class, paying attention, and frequently emailing me with coursework questions. Soft-spoken, very polite, a good fellow. I am very shocked to see the news."

Allen was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting up the annual press dinner ... and there are multiple reports that he legally purchased at least two firearms in California, including a semiautomatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun.

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In regard to reports revolving how Allen's actions will now affect the Secret Service's protocol moving forward, Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the Secret Service, tells TMZ ... “While the protective model for last night’s event proved effective, the key takeaway for future events is that enhancements should be expected at every level, as that is how the model is designed to function."