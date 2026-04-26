Donald Trump Addresses Suspect Cole Allen's Alleged Manifesto

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Responds to Alleged Manifesto of Suspect Cole Allen Fox News

New details are surfacing about the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting scare, including reports of an alleged manifesto and concerning statements made prior to the incident.

In an interview with Fox News, President Donald Trump addressed the reported manifesto Cole Allen created -- the 31-year-old man who has been identified as the suspect in the shooting that took place Saturday night -- saying based on Allen's writings, he "hates Christians" and calls him a "troubled guy."

The White House confirms to TMZ ... according to information provided to law enforcement and outlined in interviews with family members, the suspect’s brother alerted New London Police in Connecticut after allegedly receiving a manifesto from Allen minutes before the incident.

Authorities say the document prompted immediate concern and was turned over to investigators.

WH also confirms the Secret Service and Montgomery County Police also interviewed the suspect’s sister at her home in Rockville, Maryland.

Play video content Video: President Trump Posts Security Footage Showing Shooter Charging Lobby Of Hotel Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

During that interview, the White House confirmed she described a pattern of what she called radical statements and escalating rhetoric from her brother, including repeated references to a plan to “do something” to address issues in society.

As we previously reported, investigators were also told the suspect legally purchased two handguns and a shotgun from a firearms retailer ... however, authorities are now revealing Allen stored them at his parents’ home -- without their knowledge. Family members also said he regularly visited shooting ranges for training.

We're told additional background provided to authorities indicates the suspect was associated with a group called “The Wide Awakes” and had attended a “No Kings” protest in California at some point.