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Erika Kirk Evacuating White House Correspondents' Dinner in Tears

Erika Kirk Seen Crying While Evacuating WHCD

By TMZ Staff
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Erika Kirk was whisked away during the White House Correspondents' Dinner after an armed individual rushed the building and gunshots rang out during the event ... and she was seen on video getting incredibly emotional as she left.

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In one clip, shared online by CNN reporter and anchor Sara Sidner, Erika is seen moments after chaos erupted Saturday night ... while crying, she appears to say "I just want to go home" as she's ushered out of the building.

Another video shows Erika outside the venue, standing near Kash Patel and others ... while she appears visibly shaken up by the terrifying incident.

Erika’s emotional reaction is obviously justified -- as you know, Erika lost her husband, Charlie Kirk, in September after a gunman opened fire during an event at Utah Valley University -- striking him in the neck and killing him.

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As we previously reported ... the armed suspect arrested in connection with the WHCD shooting has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen. Allen was not hit by gunfire but was placed into an ambulance and taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief, Jeff Carroll.

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Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. Attorney for D.C., said the suspect is currently facing two charges: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. He will appear in federal court Monday for his arraignment.

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