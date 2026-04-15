Erika Kirk Skipped J.D. Vance Event Over 'Very Serious Threats,' TPUSA Says

Erika Kirk was supposed to join J.D. Vance as he headlined a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia Tuesday ... but she backed out last minute after allegedly receiving "very serious threats."

Instead, TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet sat in for her, explaining to the VP -- and the audience -- why Charlie Kirk's widow didn't show.

Kolvet said ... "Mr. Vice President, I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erika Kirk because unfortunately she has received some very serious threats in her direction."

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He added ... "It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country."

Erika herself acknowledged her absence on X, saying she had been "looking forward" to the event ... but explained, "after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously."

Candace Owens, however, is not buying it. She accused Erika of backing out due to "bad ticket sales," telling her in a reply ... "Stop. This is exhausting."

Candace continued ... "People don’t believe you and don’t line up for you because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts. Where is the video of Charlie appointing you as CEO weeks before his death?"

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Candace argued the Secret Service wouldn't have allowed Vance to follow through with the event if there was "a viable threat."

She slammed Erika's "s*** Public Relations team" as the actual threat, saying they "operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public."

To Candace's point ... there were tons of empty seats at the TPUSA tour stop.

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